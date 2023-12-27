HomeBlu-ray DiscMazinger Z TV Series Vol. 2 Is Now Available on Blu-ray Disc
Mazinger Z TV Series Vol. 2 Is Now Available on Blu-ray Disc

Mazinger Z TV Series Vol 2 Blu-ray
Mazinger Z TV Series Collection 2 Blu-ray

“Mazinger Z TV Series Vol. 2” is now available on Blu-ray (Region A) in a 4-disc edition from Discotek Media. The edition (released on December 26, 2023) includes episodes 47 – 92 of the show (known as Tranzor Z in the United States) which aired on Japanese station Fuji TV from December 1972 to September 1974.

Episodes of “Mazinger Z” are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.33:1 aspect ratio. The Japanese audio is provided in LPCM 2.0.

“Mazinger Z TV Series Vol. 2” on Blu-ray Disc is priced $79.95 on Amazon.

The second volume of “Mazinger Z” follows the release of “Mazinger Z TV Series Vol. 1” on Blu-ray Disc containing episodes 1 – 46. (Release Date: October 31, 2023)

Description: Koji and Company are back, along with Dr. Yumi and the staff of the Photon Light Institute to keep Dr. Hell from taking over Japan. However, things won’t be so easy now that Dr. Hell has a new alliance with the terrifying Duke Gorgon and an upgraded series of Mecha Monsters to throw their way. Can Mazinger Z keep up with the growing threat? Or will the glory go to Sayaka’s shiny new Diana A or even – in the worst possible case – Boss Borot? Will Sayaka allow the new Most Dangerous Maid, Misato, to work at the Institute without being overcome by jealousy? Or will evil prevail as Dr. Hell’s ambitions grow? One thing is for certain: there is no escaping tragedy and triumph in the second half of Mazinger Z!

For everyone who ever cried to the heavens for a robot to save the day, Mazinger Z is essential viewing. Created by legendary manga artist Go Nagai (Devilman, Cutie Honey), Mazinger Z first aired in Japan in 1972 and found success in the US in edited form under the name Tranzor Z. This set contains episodes 47-92 uncut in the original Japanese with English subtitles, completing the series and completing the first release of the original Mazinger Z on Blu-ray in North America.

Trolls Band Together Release Dates On 4k/Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
