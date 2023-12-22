PlayStation Owners Losing All ‘Purchased’ Discovery Shows Dec. 31 [Update]

[Update: Dec. 22, 2023]

In a change of events, Sony has posted a message on the legal notice page that says PlayStation owners will NOT lose Discovery content on Dec. 31, 2023. Instead, it looks like the content will remain indefinitely.

“Due to updated licensing arrangements, the Discovery content removal planned for December 31, 2023 is no longer occurring. We appreciate your ongoing support and feedback.”

Sony posted a legal notice about PlayStation owners and their purchased shows from Discovery. The notice says that as of December 31, 2023 all the content will no longer be accessible.

Over 1,300 seasons of shows like “Cake Boss,” “How It’s Made,” “MythBusters,” “Naked and Afraid,” and “Pitboss” will all be purged from PlayStation owners’ libraries. The exact note on the legal page says:

Discovery Entitlements Affected Titles

“As of 31 December 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library.”

We sincerely thank you for your continued support.

Thank you,

PlayStation Store

The loss of the licensed titles from Discovery may be an indicator of more content to be struck from purchased libraries. And, brings to question whether or not digital titles are ever really purchased, or just simply rented while a licensee holds the distribution rights.

It’s a big reason why there is such as push for physical media to exist, because DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4k Blu-rays are physical objects that can’t (legally) be taken away. Read more posts about Physical Media and follow the #PhysicalMedia hashtag on X for current threads.

See the list below to see if your favorite show is leaving your Playstation library.

Source: Sony Legal Notice

List of Discovery Shows & Seasons