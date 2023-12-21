HomeBlu-ray DiscAnime Feature Suzume (2022) is Releasing in a Limited Blu-ray Edition
Anime Feature Suzume (2022) is Releasing in a Limited Blu-ray Edition

Makoto Shinkai’s coming-of-age animated film Suzume (2022) will be released on Blu-ray Disc on March 12, 2024. The movie will be available in a 3-disc Limited Edition and a standard 3-disc edition from Crunchyroll.

Each Blu-ray edition includes the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD, along with a second Blu-ray containing the bonus features listed below.

Bonus Content

  • Director’s Commentary
  • Director’s Interview
  • Director’s Filmography Recap
  • Radwimps Interview
  • The Making Of Documentary
  • Ending Scene “Tadaima” Version
  • Special Commemoration Videos
  • Promo Video Collection
  • Teaser & Trailers
  • Roundtable Interview with Makoto Shinkai, Yojiro Noda & Kazuma Jinnai

Suzume (2022) on Blu-ray is priced $34.98 (Standard Edition) and $64.98 (Limited Edition). Buy on Amazon

Description: Suzume’s journey begins when she meets a young man looking for a door. Following him, she finds one and reaches for the knob. Doors open across Japan, unleashing destruction. Now Suzume must close them to prevent further disaster.

On the other side of the door…was time in its entirety.

Dark Water (2002) Has Been Remastered For Release On 4k Blu-ray
