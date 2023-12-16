Deal Alert: Alien 6-Film Collection on Blu-ray Is Only $19.99

Alien 6-film Collection on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Alien 6-film Collection on Blu-ray is on sale for only $19.99 on Amazon. The 6-disc box set from 20th Century Fox has a list price of $79.99, making this a 75% discount! And, amounts to only $3.33 per Blu-ray disc.

With a total run time of 723 minutes, the Alien 6-film Collection includes Alien (1979), Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992), Alien Resurrection (1997), Prometheus (2012), and Alien: Covenant (2017).

What’s more, the collection includes the Theatrical and Unrated Version of Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection. Jump over to Amazon to grab this great deal on the Alien 6-film Collection.

Alien Filmmakers

Directors: Ridley Scott, James Cameron, David Fincher, Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Writers: David Giler, Walter Hill, Dan O’Bannon, James Cameron, Joss Whedon, Jon Spaihts

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Woodruff Jr., Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Lance Henriksen, Guy Pearce

Producers: David Giler, Walter Hill, Gordon Carroll, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Mark Huffam

Production Description

Experience the ultimate in sci-fi terror with 6 Alien films, available together for the first time. This spectacular, scream-inducing collection includes Prometheus, Alien, Aliens, Alien3, Alien Resurrection and Ridley Scott’s newest chilling installment, Alien: Covenant, bringing you ever closer toward discovering the mysterious origins of the deadliest creatures in cinematic history!

Note: The included Vudu digital codes may or may not be expired.