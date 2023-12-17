HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: Dragon Ball Z Seasons 1-9 Amazon Exclusive 40% Off
Deal Alert: Dragon Ball Z Seasons 1-9 Amazon Exclusive 40% Off

Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Amazon Exclusive Blu-ray CR Box Set
Here’s a great deal on the Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Amazon Exclusive Blu-ray CR Box Set. The collection is on sale for only $96.99. That’s a 40% discount off the typical price of $162.49!

The Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Amazon Exclusive was first released in the US on August 1, 2023. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts.

Description: Dragon Ball Z is a Japanese anime television series produced by Toei Animation and Part of the Dragon Ball media franchise. The show is the sequel to the Dragon Ball (1986) television series, adapting the latter 325 chapters of the original Dragon Ball manga series. The show aired in Japan on Fuji TV from 1989 until 1996.

