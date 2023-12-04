Killers of the Flower Moon Release Dates On Apple TV+, Digital, Streaming, Blu-ray & DVD

When will “Killers of the Flower Moon” be released on disc and digital?

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone was released in theaters in the US on October 20, 2023 and will soon be available for viewing at home.

The movie will first arrive in digital formats and PVOD (Premium Video On Demand) including in 100 countries on Dec. 5, 2023.

The movie will then be released in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD (expected Jan. 23, 2024).

In addition, the movie will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ for subscribers (expected early January, 2024).

Apple Studios’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” has a total run time of 206 minutes. The film was produced on a $200M budget and has earned $154M at the worldwide box office.

The movie was directed by Martin Scorsese and co-written by Scorsese with Eric Roth based on the book by David Grann.

Stay tuned. We’ll keep this article updated with any confirmed release dates for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Description: Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.