Home4k Blu-rayKillers of the Flower Moon Release Dates On Apple TV+, Digital, Streaming,...
4k Blu-rayApple TVApple TV+Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Killers of the Flower Moon Release Dates On Apple TV+, Digital, Streaming, Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0

When will “Killers of the Flower Moon” be released on disc and digital?

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone was released in theaters in the US on October 20, 2023 and will soon be available for viewing at home.

The movie will first arrive in digital formats and PVOD (Premium Video On Demand) including in 100 countries on Dec. 5, 2023.

The movie will then be released in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD (expected Jan. 23, 2024).

In addition, the movie will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ for subscribers (expected early January, 2024).

Apple Studios’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” has a total run time of 206 minutes. The film was produced on a $200M budget and has earned $154M at the worldwide box office.

The movie was directed by Martin Scorsese and co-written by Scorsese with Eric Roth based on the book by David Grann.

Stay tuned. We’ll keep this article updated with any confirmed release dates for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Description: Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

Previous article
Northern Exposure: The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Northern Exposure - The Complete Series Blu-ray

Northern Exposure: The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report - 0
PlayStation-website-logo-wide

PlayStation 5 Owners Losing All ‘Purchased’ Discovery Shows Dec. 31

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray dec 5 2023

Titanic 4k, Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny, Star Trek: Strange New...

HD Report - 0