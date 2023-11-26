Home4k Blu-rayThe Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Release Dates On...
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

When will The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release in home media formats including Blu-ray, and DVD? When will it be available in Digital on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu?

The movie will arrive first in digital formats including 4k/HDR on December 19, 2023, followed by disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Februrary 13, 2024.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes pre-orders are priced $39.99 on Blu-ray, $42.99 on 4k Blu-ray, and $24.99 in Digital. See on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiered in US theaters on November 17, 2023. The movie was produced on a $100M budget and has so far earned $155M at the worldwide box office.

The movie was directed by Francis Lawrence with screenplay written by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

Byline: Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games.

