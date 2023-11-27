Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Release Dates Revealed For Watching At Home

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has been a phenomenon at the theatrical box office, earning $178M US and $250M worldwide. Now, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release of the concert movie at home.

The concert will be available as a premium video-on-demand title starting on December 13, 2023, for $19.89. The release date and price are references to the artist’s birthday as well as 80s-inspired album “1989” released in 2014.

Streaming movie services offering the concert will include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity TV, Google/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu, as well as TV service provider VOD platforms.

The December 13th date of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will be for rent only. As far as purchase availability in digital and/or disc formats, Universal has yet to reveal any dates. But, we expect the film to be available to buy in one format or another Q1 of 2024.

Byline: Experience the breathtaking Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift.