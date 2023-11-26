Sony 4K OLED/LED TV Deals On Cyber Monday (2022/2023 models)

Cyber Monday 2023 is here, and there is no better time to find a great deal on a 4k TV! Sony is one of the top-rated brands for your home theater, and here are some of the best deals we’ve found on Sony 4k TVs from Amazon during Cyber Monday. These selected TVs have been discounted by the highest percentage off the list price and will likely go up in price after Cyber Monday deals. Please note, the prices could change after this article is published. All TVs include free shipping. Just click on the Amazon links for more details and to see other screen sizes under the same series.

Sony 65″ X80K Series 4K Dolby Vision HDR TV

Sony 65″ X80K Series (KD65X80K) 4K Dolby Vision HDR TV (List: $899) Sale: $698 Buy on Amazon

Save 22%! Here is one of the least expensive Sony TVs for your home theater! The 65″ Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series features Dolby Vision HDR support, Full Array LED display technology, the 4K HDR Processor X1 for improved image quality, and the Smart Google TV platform. The KD65X80K (latest model) is list priced $899.99 but is on sale for only $698 at Amazon.

Sony 75″ X90K Series BRAVIA Dolby Vision 4k TV

Sony 75″ 4K HDR TV X90K Series BRAVIA XR75X90K (List: $1,899) Sale: 1,498 Buy on Amazon

Save 21%! This large 75″ Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series BRAVIA XR model features Dolby Vision HDR support, Full Array LED technology, Smart Google TV features, and exclusive features for The PlayStation 5 (HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM). The X90K series is also available in 55″, 65″, and 85″ classes. The XR75X90K (2022) model has a list price of $1,899, now on sale for only $1,498 at Amazon.

Sony 65″ OLED BRAVIA XR A75L Series 4K TV

Sony OLED 65″ BRAVIA XR A75L Series (XR65A75L) 4K TV (List: $1.999) Sale: $1,498 Buy on Amazon

Save 25%! One of the best TVs in this bunch is the Sony OLED 65″ BRAVIA XR A75L Series 4K TV. The 4k OLED TV is a Smart Google TV with support for Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive gaming features for the PlayStation 5 (HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM). The XR65A75L (2023 Model) has a list price of $1,999 but is priced much lower during Cyber Monday at only $1,498. Jump over to Amazon to grab this 4k OLED TV with free shipping. Also available in a 55″ screen size.

Sony 98″ BRAVIA XR Full Array LED X90L Series 4K TV

Sony Sony 98″ BRAVIA XR Full Array LED X90L Series 4K TV (List: $9,999) Sale: $7,998 Buy on Amazon

Save 20%! You might not need a projection screen for your new home theater when you can get this giant 98″ LED 4k TV from Sony! The 2023 model X90L Series BRAVIA XR TV features Full Array LED display technology, support for Dolby Vision HDR, exclusive features for PlayStation 5 gaming (HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM), and the Smart Google TV platform. The Sony XR98X90L (2023 model) has a list price of $9,999 but is on sale during Cyber Monday. Sale: $7,998 at Amazon.

