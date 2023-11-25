Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k Blu-ray Is Only $99 [Cyber Monday]

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is only $99.99 during Cyber Monday deals at Amazon! That’s a savings of 55% off the list price of $219.99!

The 33-disc collection includes all episodes from the 8-season HBO series with 4,185 minutes of content and over 15 hours of bonus materials. (See special features below.)

On 4k Blu-ray, Game of Thrones is presented in 2160p resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features:

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles