Black Friday Deals On 4K OLED/LED TVs From Sony (2022/2023 models)

Here are some of the best deals we’ve found on Sony 4k TVs from Amazon on Black Friday. These selected TVs have been discounted by the highest percentage off the list price and will likely go up in price after the Black Friday week and weekend. Please note, the prices could change after this article is published. All TVs include free shipping. Just click on the Amazon links for more details and to see other screen sizes under the same series.

Sony 65″ X80K Series 4K Dolby Vision HDR TV

Sony 65″ X80K Series (KD65X80K) 4K Dolby Vision HDR TV Buy on Amazon

Save 22%! The 65″ Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series features Dolby Vision HDR support, Full Array LED, 4K HDR Processor X1, Smart Google TV features. The KD65X80K (latest model) is list priced $899.99 but is on sale for only $698 at Amazon.

Sony 55″ X90K Series BRAVIA Dolby Vision 4k TV

Sony 55″ 4K Dolby Vision HDR TV X90K Series BRAVIA (XR55X90K) Buy on Amazon

Save 39%! The Sony 55″ 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series BRAVIA XR model features Dolby Vision HDR support, Full Array LED technology, Smart Google TV features, and exclusive features for The PlayStation 5. Also available in 65″, 75″and 85″ classes. The XR55X90K (2022) model has a list price of $1,299, now on sale for only $798 at Amazon.

Sony 65″ OLED BRAVIA XR A75L Series 4K TV

Sony OLED 65″ BRAVIA XR A75L Series (XR65A75L) Dolby Vision 4K TV Buy on Amazon

Save 25%! The best of this bunch is the Sony OLED 65″ BRAVIA XR A75L Series 4K TV. The 4k OLED TV is a Smart Google TV with support for Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive gaming features for the PlayStation 5. The XR65A75L (2023 Model) has a list price of $1,999 but is only $1,498 during Black Friday. Jump over to Amazon to grab this 4k OLED TV with free shipping. Also available in 55″ screen size.

See all Sony 4k TV deals during Black Friday at Amazon.