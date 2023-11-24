The Spider-Man ‘Spider-Verse’ 2-Movie Collector’s Edition Is 36% Off

Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is on sale for $77.22 (List Price: $119.99) on Amazon. That’s a 36% savings during Black Friday week!

The edition presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) on 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and Digital (via redeemable code) in special 3D packaging.

The collectible edition includes a 7-inch vinyl record with 2 songs from across the Spider-Verse: “Calling” by Metro Boomin and “Am I Dreaming” by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee, comic book art cards, and a replica of Miles Morales’ sketchbook.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition while at this price.