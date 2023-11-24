Home4k Blu-rayThe Spider-Man 'Spider-Verse' 2-Movie Collector's Edition Is 36% Off
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNews

The Spider-Man ‘Spider-Verse’ 2-Movie Collector’s Edition Is 36% Off

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector's Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital
Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is on sale for $77.22 (List Price: $119.99) on Amazon. That’s a 36% savings during Black Friday week!

The edition presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) on 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and Digital (via redeemable code) in special 3D packaging.

The collectible edition includes a 7-inch vinyl record with 2 songs from across the Spider-Verse: “Calling” by Metro Boomin and “Am I Dreaming” by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee, comic book art cards, and a replica of Miles Morales’ sketchbook.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition while at this price.

Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector's Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital
Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector’s Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Previous article
The Superman 5-Film 4k Collection Is 52% Off for Black Friday
Next article
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ On 4k Blu-ray Is Only $34.99
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
WandaVision - The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray crop

WandaVision: The Complete Series Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray [Updated]

HD Report - 0
Sony-55-Inch-4K-Ultra-HD-TV-X90K-Series-BRAVIA-XR-Full-Array-LED-Smart-Google-TVb

Black Friday Deals On 4K OLED/LED TVs From Sony (2022/2023 models)

DealFinder - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ On 4k Blu-ray Is Only...

DealFinder - 0