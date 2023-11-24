Home4k Blu-rayChristopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Trilogy' On 4k Blu-ray Is Only $34.99
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ On 4k Blu-ray Is Only $34.99

The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray Disc
The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy collection on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies is only $34.99 right now on Amazon. That’s 51% off the list price of $70.99! The collection includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises all starring Christian Bale.

The Batman movies have a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray while the sale lasts.

