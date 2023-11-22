This Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $197 For Black Friday

Panasonic DP-UB420 4k Blu-ray Player Buy on Amazon

The Panasonic DP-UB420 4k Blu-ray Disc player is on sale for $197 (List: $247.99) at Amazon during Black Friday deals. That’s a savings of 20% off the MSRP. The Panasonic DP-UB420 will play 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, HD Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs, as well as stream from services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

The player supports playback of true 4k video with HDR10 high dynamic range (Dolby Vision is not supported), as well as playthrough of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats.

The UB420 also features voice assistant with Alexa and Google Assistant, high-clarity premium sound, Twin HDMI for pure AV, and built-in wireless LAN (Wifi). Jump over to Amazon for more details.

For more options, see our ranking of The Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2023.