This Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $197 For Black Friday

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Blu-ray Disc Player
The Panasonic DP-UB420 4k Blu-ray Disc player is on sale for $197 (List: $247.99) at Amazon during Black Friday deals. That’s a savings of 20% off the MSRP. The Panasonic DP-UB420 will play 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, HD Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs, as well as stream from services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

The player supports playback of true 4k video with HDR10 high dynamic range (Dolby Vision is not supported), as well as playthrough of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats.

The UB420 also features voice assistant with Alexa and Google Assistant, high-clarity premium sound, Twin HDMI for pure AV, and built-in wireless LAN (Wifi). Jump over to Amazon for more details.

For more options, see our ranking of The Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2023.

We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

