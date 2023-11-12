Netflix New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows: Nov. 2023 Edition

What can you watch in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? Here’s our monthly update on the latest series and movies that stream in 4k. Keep in mind, that your TV will need to support 4k and Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) to get the highest quality possible. And, your sound system, soundbar, or TV must support Dolby Atmos (7.1 channels +) to hear the format, otherwise, the audio will default to Dolby Digital 5.1 (which is still a great audio format at home if you have 5 speakers!) or downsample to whatever sound system is set up (if any).
Among the newest movies are “Miss America – Taylor Swift” (HD + Atmos), “No Hard Feelings” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “NYAD” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “Pain Hustlers” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), and “Locked In” (4k + Dolby Vision +5.1).
Among new series in 4k are “All The Light We Cannot See” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “Get Gotti” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), and “Life on Our Planet” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos). And, coming soon is the final season of “The Crown” – Part. 1 Nov. 16, Part 2 Dec. 14 (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos) and new episodes of “Virgin River” on Nov. 30 (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos).
Here's a list of the newest 4k content on Netflix for the month of October 2023.
Netflix New Movies & TV Shows in 4k, Nov. 2023
Series
- Absolute Beginners (6 Episodes) [Polish] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Big Mouth (7 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos Animated
- Bodies (Limited Series)
- Creature (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision
- Doona (9 Episodes) [S. Korean] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Elite (7 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Get Gotti (3 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Life on Our Planet (8 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Mysteries of the Faith (4 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Pluto (8 Episodes) [Japanese] Dolby Vision Animation
- Princess Power (2 Seasons) Dolby Vision Animated
- Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) [1h 30m] 4K 5.1
- Robbie Williams (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Surviving Paradise (9 Episodes)
- The Crown (Final Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos Part. 1 Nov. 16, Part 2 Dec. 14
- Tore (6 Episodes) [Swedish] [2h 14m] [Multi-language] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Virgin River (5 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos – New Episodes Coming Nov. 30
Film
- Burning Betrayal (2023) [1h 38m] 4k Dolby Vision
- Disco Inferno (2023) [18m] 4k Dolby Vision
- Flashback (2023) [16m] Dolby Vision Short Film
- Iraivan (2023) [2h 14m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- It Ain’t Over (2022) [1h 39m] 4K 5.1
- Knights of the Zodiac (2023) [1h 52m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Locked In (2023) [1h 36m] 4K Dolby Vision
- Miss America – Taylor Swift (2023) HD Atmos
- No Hard Feelings (2023) [1h 43m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- NYAD (2023) [2h 1m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Old Dads (2023) [1h 44m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (2023) [1h 22m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1
- Pain Hustlers (2023) [2h 4m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) [1h 4m] 4K 5.1
- Sister Death (2023) [1h 30m] 4k Dolby Vision
- Sly (2023) 1h 36m 4K Dolby Vision 5.1
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4k Dolby Vision Atmos
- Temple of Film (2023) [11m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos (Short)
- The After (2023) [18m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos Short Film
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) [1h 26m] 4k Dolby Vision Doc
- Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (2023) [1h 24m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1 Doc
