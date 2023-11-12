Netflix New 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos Movies & Shows: Nov. 2023 Edition

What can you watch in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on Netflix? Here’s our monthly update on the latest series and movies that stream in 4k. Keep in mind, that your TV will need to support 4k and Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) to get the highest quality possible. And, your sound system, soundbar, or TV must support Dolby Atmos (7.1 channels +) to hear the format, otherwise, the audio will default to Dolby Digital 5.1 (which is still a great audio format at home if you have 5 speakers!) or downsample to whatever sound system is set up (if any).

Among the newest movies are “Miss America – Taylor Swift” (HD + Atmos), “No Hard Feelings” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “NYAD” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “Pain Hustlers” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), and “Locked In” (4k + Dolby Vision +5.1).

Among new series in 4k are “All The Light We Cannot See” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), “Get Gotti” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos), and “Life on Our Planet” (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos). And, coming soon is the final season of “The Crown” – Part. 1 Nov. 16, Part 2 Dec. 14 (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos) and new episodes of “Virgin River” on Nov. 30 (4k + Dolby Vision + Atmos).

Here’s a list of the newest 4k content on Netflix for the month of October 2023. Please see a full list of 4k, HDR, and Atmos titles on Netflix. New to 4k? Learn the basics of how to stream 4k/HDR on Netflix.

Netflix New Movies & TV Shows in 4k, Nov. 2023

Series

Absolute Beginners (6 Episodes) [Polish] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Big Mouth (7 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos Animated

Bodies (Limited Series)

Creature (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision

Doona (9 Episodes) [S. Korean] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Elite (7 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Get Gotti (3 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Life on Our Planet (8 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Mysteries of the Faith (4 Episodes) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Pluto (8 Episodes) [Japanese] Dolby Vision Animation

Princess Power (2 Seasons) Dolby Vision Animated

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) [1h 30m] 4K 5.1

Robbie Williams (Limited Series) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Surviving Paradise (9 Episodes)

The Crown (Final Season) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos Part. 1 Nov. 16, Part 2 Dec. 14

Tore (6 Episodes) [Swedish] [2h 14m] [Multi-language] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Virgin River (5 Seasons) 4k Dolby Vision Atmos – New Episodes Coming Nov. 30

Film

Burning Betrayal (2023) [1h 38m] 4k Dolby Vision

Disco Inferno (2023) [18m] 4k Dolby Vision

Flashback (2023) [16m] Dolby Vision Short Film

Iraivan (2023) [2h 14m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

It Ain’t Over (2022) [1h 39m] 4K 5.1

Knights of the Zodiac (2023) [1h 52m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Locked In (2023) [1h 36m] 4K Dolby Vision

Miss America – Taylor Swift (2023) HD Atmos

No Hard Feelings (2023) [1h 43m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

NYAD (2023) [2h 1m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Old Dads (2023) [1h 44m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (2023) [1h 22m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Pain Hustlers (2023) [2h 4m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) [1h 4m] 4K 5.1

Sister Death (2023) [1h 30m] 4k Dolby Vision

Sly (2023) 1h 36m 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 4k Dolby Vision Atmos

Temple of Film (2023) [11m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos (Short)

The After (2023) [18m] 4k Dolby Vision Atmos Short Film

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) [1h 26m] 4k Dolby Vision Doc

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club (2023) [1h 24m] 4k Dolby Vision 5.1 Doc

See a full list of movies and TV series in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Atmos on Netflix.