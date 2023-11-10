Home4kWill Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Be Released On Blu-ray, DVD, Digital,...
Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Be Released On Blu-ray, DVD, Digital, 4k?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

When will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour be released in home media formats including Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital? Will the concert stream on platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime Video? And, will it be available in 4k?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is expected to be released on home media platforms in early January, 2024. We expect digital purchase and rental options to be available first, predating any physical media editions (if any).

However, it is likely a streaming service such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Netflix will pick up Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour for exclusive distribution.

Amazon Prime already streams The Real Taylor Swift: Wild Dreams free with ads (or to purchase on other platforms. Other Taylor Swift movies include the documentaries Taylor Swift – Superstar and Taking On Taylor Swift, both available pay-per-view or with a subscription to Quello or Max, respectively.

Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour be available in 4k? Although not confirmed, we expect the concert to be available in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR wherever it lands. And, the movie will likely offer Dolby Atmos for a fully immersive audio experience.

We’ll keep you updated on home media releases of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released in theaters including IMAX locations on October 12, 2024. The concert was filmed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Produced by Taylor Swift Productions, the movie earned $218,561M at the worldwide box office.

