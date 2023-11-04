Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-channel Wireless Atmos/DTS:X Surround Sound System 25% Off

Sony HT-A9 7.1.4 Wireless 4-Speaker Wireless Surround System Buy on Amazon

Sony’s HT-A9 7.1.4-channel wireless surround sound system is on sale for 25% off the list price! The 4-speaker system that supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio systems is now $1,498 (List: $1,999) with free shipping from Amazon.

The high-performance home theater speaker system features multi-dimensional audio with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping (using walls and ceilings to create “phantom” speakers, Hi-Res Audio capable X-Balanced speaker units, and fast-paced gameplay with 8K and 4K/120 passthrough.

The Sony HT-A9 also pairs with BRAVIA for easy access to home theater system controls works, and is compatible with voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Sony HT-A9 can be purchased with an optional wireless subwoofer (highly recommended) and will work seamlessly with either the SA-SW3 or the SA-SW5 models.