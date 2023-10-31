BBC’s Doctor Who: Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Box Set Includes 13 Seasons & Exclusives

Doctor Who: Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

BBC has compiled 13 seasons of the long-running television series Doctor Who in Doctor Who: Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray box set. The 58-disc set is dated for release in the US on November 21, 2023, with over 144 hours of content plus extras, specials, and exclusives.

Bonus features include “Doctor Who Recollections” with Russell T Davies and David Tennant, as well as a numbered certificate of authenticity and a 5-figure collectible Titan set.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Doctor Who are presented in 1080p (HD) with aspect ratios varying between 2.00:1, 1.78:1, and 1.74:1. Sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. And, seasons 1 through 4 have been newly upscaled to 1080p (HD).

Doctor Who: Limited Edition New Who Collector’s Blu-ray 58-disc box set is priced $219.99 MSRP.

Limited Edition Features

Over 144 Hours of Content

Collectors Set includes all thirteen seasons and specials

Doctor Who Recollections with Russell & David

Russell T Davies and David Tennant reminisce about their time with Doctor Who from past to present, including favorite moments on and off screen

Exclusive 60th Anniversary Five-Figure Titan Set

Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Make the Collectors Set truly yours with the individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity