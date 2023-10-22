Where/How To Watch Meg 2: The Trench

Meg 2: The Trench Digital 4k UHD/HD Buy/Rent on Amazon

Meg 2: The Trench was released in theaters on August 4, 2023, and is now available to watch in several different formats and on different platforms. The best way to watch the movie is in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. So where can you buy, rent, or watch Meg 2: The Trench?

The film can be purchased or rented in digital formats including Digital 4k UHD from streaming services. The movie was originally priced $24.99 but is now on sale for $12.99 from from Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Microsoft Movies, Vudu, and YouTube.

Amazon Prime is currently offering a free 10-minute preview of the movie.

In disc formats, Meg 2: The Trench releases on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 24, 2023. The combo editions from Warner Bros. (celebrating Warner Bros.’ 100th Anniversary) include a Digital Copy with the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions. See details here.

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The movie can be purchased or rented On Demand from TV service providers such as AT&T, Comcast Xfinity TV, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon, and other providers (prices vary).

Meg 2: The Trench can also be watched free with a Max subscription (including in 4k UHD/Dolby Vision/Atmos). See more 4k on Max.

Description: Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush with “Meg 2: The Trench,” a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.