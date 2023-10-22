Home4k Blu-rayWhere/How To Watch Meg 2: The Trench
4k Blu-rayDigital HDDigital UHDHow ToNews

Where/How To Watch Meg 2: The Trench

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Meg 2: The Trench
Meg 2: The Trench Digital 4k UHD/HD Buy/Rent on Amazon

Meg 2: The Trench was released in theaters on August 4, 2023, and is now available to watch in several different formats and on different platforms. The best way to watch the movie is in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. So where can you buy, rent, or watch Meg 2: The Trench?

The film can be purchased or rented in digital formats including Digital 4k UHD from streaming services. The movie was originally priced $24.99 but is now on sale for $12.99 from from Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Microsoft Movies, Vudu, and YouTube.

Amazon Prime is currently offering a free 10-minute preview of the movie.

In disc formats, Meg 2: The Trench releases on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 24, 2023. The combo editions from Warner Bros. (celebrating Warner Bros.’ 100th Anniversary) include a Digital Copy with the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions. See details here.

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The movie can be purchased or rented On Demand from TV service providers such as AT&T, Comcast Xfinity TV, DirecTV, Dish, Verizon, and other providers (prices vary).

Meg 2: The Trench can also be watched free with a Max subscription (including in 4k UHD/Dolby Vision/Atmos). See more 4k on Max.

Description: Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush with “Meg 2: The Trench,” a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.

Previous article
Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting Restored In 4k/Dolby Vision & Features Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Trainspotting 4k UHD Criterion Collection Glow-In-The-Dark Packaging

Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting Restored In 4k/Dolby Vision & Features Glow-in-the-Dark Packaging

HD Report - 0
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) movie still

Meg 2: The Trench is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital...

HD Report - 0
Red Dragon 2002 4k Blu-ray

Red Dragon Has Been Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra...

HD Report - 0