Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy Releasing In 4k UHD Deluxe Limited Edition

HD Report
Oldboy (2003) Deluxe Limited Edition 4k UHD
Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy (2003) is getting released in 4k UHD/BD on Dec. 12 in a Limited Edition from NEON & Decal Releasing.

The 2-disc edition includes a 4k presentation and 2k preseneation on a BD-100 and BD-50, respectively. The total run time is 120 minutes.

On 4k Blu-ray, Oldboy is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio formats to be confirmed. Subtitles are provided in English.

Oldboy (2003) Deluxe Limited Edition has an MSRP of $75.99.

Description: Oh Dae-su is an ordinary Seoul businessman with a wife and little daughter who, after a night on the town, is locked up in a strange, private “prison.” No one will tell him why he’s there and who his jailer is. Over time, his fury builds to a single-minded focus of revenge. Fifteen years later, he is unexpectedly freed, given a new suit, a cell-phone and five days to discover the mysterious enemy who had him imprisoned. Seeking vengeance on all those involved, he soon finds that his enemy’s tortures are just beginning.

Oldboy (2003) Deluxe Limited Edition 4k UHD

HD Report

HD Report

HD Report

