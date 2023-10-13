Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy Releasing In 4k UHD Deluxe Limited Edition

Oldboy (2003) 4k UHD Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy (2003) is getting released in 4k UHD/BD on Dec. 12 in a Limited Edition from NEON & Decal Releasing.

The 2-disc edition includes a 4k presentation and 2k preseneation on a BD-100 and BD-50, respectively. The total run time is 120 minutes.

On 4k Blu-ray, Oldboy is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio formats to be confirmed. Subtitles are provided in English.

Oldboy (2003) Deluxe Limited Edition has an MSRP of $75.99.

Description: Oh Dae-su is an ordinary Seoul businessman with a wife and little daughter who, after a night on the town, is locked up in a strange, private “prison.” No one will tell him why he’s there and who his jailer is. Over time, his fury builds to a single-minded focus of revenge. Fifteen years later, he is unexpectedly freed, given a new suit, a cell-phone and five days to discover the mysterious enemy who had him imprisoned. Seeking vengeance on all those involved, he soon finds that his enemy’s tortures are just beginning.

