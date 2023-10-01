The Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Is 50% Off List Price

Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Want to watch all the Harry Potter movies in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray? Here’s a good deal on the Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection from Warner Home Entertainment. The 16-disc set is on sale for $89.99 on Amazon, a 50% discount off the list price of $178.99.

The collection includes all 8 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as the Theatrical and Extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Harry Potter movies are presented in 2160p resolution at 2.41:1 or 2.40:1 aspect ratios with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

In terms of Blu-ray formats, the collection is broken down into 5 BD-100s, 3 BD-66s, and 8 BD-50s size Blu-ray discs.

Description: The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.

List of Harry Potter Films

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 152 Mins. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 161 Mins. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 142 Mins. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 157 Mins. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 138 Mins. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 153 Mins. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) – 146 Mins. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) – 130 Mins.

Harry Potter Films Extended Versions