Home4k Blu-rayThe Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Is 50% Off List...
4k Blu-rayDealsNews

The Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Is 50% Off List Price

DealFinder
0
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Want to watch all the Harry Potter movies in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray? Here’s a good deal on the Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection from Warner Home Entertainment. The 16-disc set is on sale for $89.99 on Amazon, a 50% discount off the list price of $178.99.

The collection includes all 8 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as the Theatrical and Extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Harry Potter movies are presented in 2160p resolution at 2.41:1 or 2.40:1 aspect ratios with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

In terms of Blu-ray formats, the collection is broken down into 5 BD-100s, 3 BD-66s, and 8 BD-50s size Blu-ray discs.

Description: The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.

List of Harry Potter Films

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 152 Mins.
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 161 Mins.
  3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 142 Mins.
  4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 157 Mins.
  5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 138 Mins.
  6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 153 Mins.
  7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) – 146 Mins.
  8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) – 130 Mins.

Harry Potter Films Extended Versions

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 159 Mins.
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 174 Mins.
Previous article
The Twilight Saga Movies Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This Limited Edition SteelBook Box Set
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayDealsNews

The Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Is 50% Off List Price

DealFinder
0
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

Want to watch all the Harry Potter movies in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray? Here’s a good deal on the Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection from Warner Home Entertainment. The 16-disc set is on sale for $89.99 on Amazon, a 50% discount off the list price of $178.99.

The collection includes all 8 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as the Theatrical and Extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Harry Potter movies are presented in 2160p resolution at 2.41:1 or 2.40:1 aspect ratios with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

In terms of Blu-ray formats, the collection is broken down into 5 BD-100s, 3 BD-66s, and 8 BD-50s size Blu-ray discs.

Description: The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.

List of Harry Potter Films

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 152 Mins.
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 161 Mins.
  3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 142 Mins.
  4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 157 Mins.
  5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 138 Mins.
  6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 153 Mins.
  7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) – 146 Mins.
  8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) – 130 Mins.

Harry Potter Films Extended Versions

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 159 Mins.
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 174 Mins.
Previous article
The Twilight Saga Movies Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This Limited Edition SteelBook Box Set
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayDealsNews

The Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Is 50% Off List Price

DealFinder
0
Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

Want to watch all the Harry Potter movies in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray? Here’s a good deal on the Harry Potter: 8-Film Collection from Warner Home Entertainment. The 16-disc set is on sale for $89.99 on Amazon, a 50% discount off the list price of $178.99.

The collection includes all 8 films on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as the Theatrical and Extended versions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) on HD Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Harry Potter movies are presented in 2160p resolution at 2.41:1 or 2.40:1 aspect ratios with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in English DTS:X / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

In terms of Blu-ray formats, the collection is broken down into 5 BD-100s, 3 BD-66s, and 8 BD-50s size Blu-ray discs.

Description: The eight Harry Potter films are available for the first time in 4K HDR as a set in the Harry Potter 8-film collection on Ultra HD (UHD) Blu-ray combo pack. UHD Blu-ray showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it.

List of Harry Potter Films

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 152 Mins.
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 161 Mins.
  3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 142 Mins.
  4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 157 Mins.
  5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 138 Mins.
  6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 153 Mins.
  7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) – 146 Mins.
  8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) – 130 Mins.

Harry Potter Films Extended Versions

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 159 Mins.
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 174 Mins.
Previous article
The Twilight Saga Movies Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This Limited Edition SteelBook Box Set
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Twilight Saga is releasing in this 15-disc, 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook

The Twilight Saga Movies Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This Limited...

HD Report - 0
Talk to Me 4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive

A24’s ‘Talk to Me’ Releasing On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0
Cujo (1983) 4k Blu-ray

Classic Horror Film Cujo Has Been Remastered In 4K & Dolby...

HD Report - 0