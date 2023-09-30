The Twilight Saga Movies Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In This Limited Edition SteelBook Box Set

The Twilight Saga 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy

The Twilight Saga films are releasing in this 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook on November 14, 2023. The 15-disc collection presents all five of The Twilight Saga films on 4k Blu-ray (movies 2-5 for the first time), as well as HD (1080p) Blu-ray.

The Twilight Saga films include Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012).

On 4k Blu-ray Disc the Twilight movies are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Each movie on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray is enclosed in a unique premium SteelBook case, and all five SteelBooks are housed in a premium box.

The Twilight Saga 15th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $89.99. Purchase at Best Buy

The Twilight Saga films were all written by Melissa Rosenberg based on the 4-book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. Each film was directed by a different front person starting with Catherine Hardwicke in Twilight (2008). Succeeding Hardwicke were directors Chris Weitz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon), David Slade (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), and Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 & 2).

Twilight (2008)

When Bella Swan moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest, she falls in love with Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Edward leaves Bella after an attack that nearly claimed her life, and, in her depression, she falls into yet another difficult relationship – this time with her close friend, Jacob Black.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

As a string of mysterious killings grips Seattle, Bella, whose high school graduation is fast approaching, is forced to choose between her love for vampire Edward and her friendship with werewolf Jacob.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Quileutes close in on expecting parents Edward and Bella, whose unborn child poses a threat to the Wolf Pack and the towns people of Forks.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

After the birth of Renesmee/Nessie, the Cullens gather other vampire clans in order to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi.

