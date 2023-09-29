The Exorcist 4K UHD Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Edition Includes Director’s Cut, Theatrical Cut, & Movie Memorabilia

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary-Ultimate Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

William Friedkin’s classic supernatural horror film The Exorcist (1973) celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year by releasing in a newly-remastered 4k presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Both the standard edition and Ultimate Collector’s Edition were originally scheduled for September 19, 2023, but the Collector’s Edition got pushed back to October 20, 2023.

The 4k Blu-ray editions include both the 122-minute Original Theatrical Version and 132-minute Extended Director’s Cut on two separate UHD BD66 discs, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Exorcist is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in upgraded Dolby Atmos / TrueHD audio, as well as English 2.0 mono. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features include commentary by Director William Friedkin on Discs 1 & 2, Commentary by Producer/Screenwriter Peter Blatty (on Disc 2), and Introduction by William Friedkin (on Disc 2).

The Exorcist Ultimate Collector’s Edition is packaged in a rigid SteelBook case and includes a double-sided theatrical poster reproduction, double-sided lobby card reproduction, 40-page booklet, 3 BTS art cards, and 3 iconic scene art cards.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of The Exorcist will release on October 20, 2023. The edition is priced $89.99 (List: $99.99) on Amazon.

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary-Ultimate Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

Standard 4k UHD Edition

The Exorcist (Theatrical Theatrical Version & Extended Director’s Cut) on 4k Blu-ray Disc with Digital Code is priced $23.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.