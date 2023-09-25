Home4k Blu-rayBlue Beetle Home Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Blue Beetle Home Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

We’ve got the release dates for Blue Beetle in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film will first arrive in Digital formats including 4k UHD on September 26, followed by disc formats on October 31, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc the film will be available in a single disc edition and 2-disc Walmart Exclusive. On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray the film can be purchased in a single-disc edition or 2-disc Best Buy SteelBook.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k (where available), Blue Beetle is presented in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Special Features

  • Blue Beetle Generations: Origins, Production Begins, In Full Flight, and A Hero’s World
  • Scarab Vision: Episode 1: Initiation and Episode 2: Mastery
  • Blue Beetle’s Nana Knows Best

Online Orders

  • Blue Beetle Digital ($24.99) Amazon
  • Blue Beetle Blu-ray ($24.96) Amazon
  • Blue Beetle 4k Blu-ray ($29.96) Amazon
  • Blue Beetle 4k SteelBook Best Buy ($37.99) Best Buy
  • Blue Beetle 2-disc Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive ($29.96) Walmart

About The Film

Blue Beetle was produced on a $120M budget and earned $122,923 at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. The movie stars Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, and Susan Sarandon.

Byline: An alien scarab chooses Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the recent college graduate with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero known as Blue Beetle.

