Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 1 Begins Tonight on CBS

Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton
Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Does Yellowstone play tonight on CBS?

CBS will start broadcasting and streaming the Paramount Network series Yellowstone starting tonight, Sunday, September 17 at 8:30 p.m.

The Taylor Sheridan series begins with Season One, Episode One titled “Daybreak” after 60 minutes. The premiere episode has a total run time of 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Be sure to watch it in HD! Yellowstone on CBS can be found in HD through TV service providers, streaming providers, and over-the-air using an antenna. See a guide.

Is Yellowstone in 4k? No, but the streaming quality tends to be better. Cable and satellite TV service providers will deliver a 720p or 1080i signal, while streaming services can deliver 1080p.

Synopsis: In the series premiere of Yellowstone, John Dutton, patriarch of a Mountain ranching family and owner of the largest ranch in the US, fights to defend his land and his family from the modern-day forces that threaten his way of life: land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park.

