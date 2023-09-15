HomeNewsSchindler's List 4k UHD Universal Essentials Collection Includes Booklet, Film Cell Replica...
Schindler’s List 4k UHD Universal Essentials Collection Includes Booklet, Film Cell Replica & More

Steven Spielberg’s 7x Oscar-winning film Schindler’s List is releasing in a 4k UHD Universal Essentials Collection on October 31, 2023. The 3-disc edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray with the feature film, a second Blu-ray disc with bonus material, and a Digital Copy.

The Essentials Collection features a 30-page booklet on the making of the film, film cell replica, 4 on-set photographs, reversible sleeve with original poster art, and a numbered certificate of authenticity, along with previously legacy bonus materials.

Schindler’s List was released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in 2018 celebrating 25 years. Spielberg himself supervised the new transfer that features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack backed by 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 7.1. The audio is also available in French and Spanish DTS 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

  • Schindler’s List: 25 Years Later
  • Voices from the List
  • USC Shoah Foundation Story with Steven Spielberg (2018)
  • Let Their Testimonies Speak – Stronger Than Hate
  • About IWitness (2018)

Schindler’s List Universal Essentials Collection is priced $34.99. Buy on Amazon

Schindlers List Universal Essentials Collection 4k Blu-ray specs
