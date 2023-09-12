Kick-Ass 2 is now available on 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & DTS:X Audio

Kick-Ass 2 is now available on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film released on Sept. 12, 2023 in both a standard plastic-case edition and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Each combo edition from Universal/SDS includes a
On 4k Blu-ray, Kick-Ass 2 is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English soundtrack is offered in DTS:X with alternative languages in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are also provided in multiple languages.
Kick-Ass 2 on 4k Blu-ray is priced $21.99 (List: $29.98) on Amazon. while the 4k SteelBook is priced $29.99 from Best Buy.
Special Features
- Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Kick-Ass 2
- Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
- Alternate Opening with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow
- Big Daddy Returns: The Unshot Scene
- Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Upping the Game
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: An Ass-Kicking Cast
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Going Ballistic: Weapons & Stunts
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Creating a Badass World
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Street Rules: Showdown at the Evil Lair
- Hit Girl Attacks: Creating the Van Sequence
- The B**** is Back: Chloë Grace Moretz is Hit Girl
- Mother Russia Mayhem
- Making the Cut: Adventures in Post-Production
- The Saga Continues…Kick-Ass in the Comics
- Feature Commentary with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz and Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow
4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Synopsis: Self-made superhero Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and sweet-faced, foul-mouthed assassin Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) try to return to life as “normal” teenagers, but soon they are faced with their deadliest challenge yet. To seek revenge for his father’s death, Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) has re-invented himself as the leader of an evil league of super-villains. To defeat their new nemesis, Kick-Ass and Hit Girl must team up with a new wave of masked crusaders, led by the badass Colonel Stars and Stripes (Jim Carrey), in this battle of real-life villains and heroes.
