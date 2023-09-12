Kick-Ass 2 is now available on 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & DTS:X Audio

Kick-Ass 2 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Kick-Ass 2 is now available on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The film released on Sept. 12, 2023 in both a standard plastic-case edition and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook. Each combo edition from Universal/SDS includes a

On 4k Blu-ray, Kick-Ass 2 is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English soundtrack is offered in DTS:X with alternative languages in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are also provided in multiple languages.

Kick-Ass 2 on 4k Blu-ray is priced $21.99 (List: $29.98) on Amazon. while the 4k SteelBook is priced $29.99 from Best Buy.

Special Features

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Kick-Ass 2 (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Alternate Opening with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

Big Daddy Returns: The Unshot Scene

Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Upping the Game

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: An Ass-Kicking Cast

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Going Ballistic: Weapons & Stunts

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Creating a Badass World

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Street Rules: Showdown at the Evil Lair

Hit Girl Attacks: Creating the Van Sequence

The B**** is Back: Chloë Grace Moretz is Hit Girl

Mother Russia Mayhem

Making the Cut: Adventures in Post-Production

The Saga Continues…Kick-Ass in the Comics

Feature Commentary with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz and Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

Big Daddy Returns: The Unshot Scene with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

Kick-Ass 2 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Kick-Ass 2 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Purchase at Best Buy

Synopsis: Self-made superhero Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and sweet-faced, foul-mouthed assassin Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) try to return to life as “normal” teenagers, but soon they are faced with their deadliest challenge yet. To seek revenge for his father’s death, Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) has re-invented himself as the leader of an evil league of super-villains. To defeat their new nemesis, Kick-Ass and Hit Girl must team up with a new wave of masked crusaders, led by the badass Colonel Stars and Stripes (Jim Carrey), in this battle of real-life villains and heroes.

Bonus Content: