Barbie is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Barbie (2023) pre-order on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie (2023) is up for pre-order in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first release in digital formats including 4k UHD on Sept. 12, 2023.

The Blu-ray Disc editions from SDS each include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. Disc specs and bonus features are coming soon.

Pre-order prices on Amazon are currently $29.99 (Digital), $24.96 (Blu-ray), $39.96 (4k Blu-ray, and $19.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Barbie has made $780 million over $1.4B at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Note: Article updated with additional info and release dates. Previous publish date July 31, 2023.