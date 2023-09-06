The Alfred Hitchcock Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol 3 (1948-1972) Dated For Release Oct. 31

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol 3 (1948-1972) on 4K Blu-ray will release on October 31, 2023. The

The collection includes Rope (1948), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Torn Curtain (1966), Topaz (1969), and Frenzy (1972). Each film will also be available in single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions with Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

Pre-orders are pending for The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol. 3 on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Rope (1948)

Inspired by a real-life murder case, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope is a shocking spellbinder starring James Stewart. Two friends (Farley Granger and John Dall) strangle a classmate for intellectual thrills and then proceed to throw a party for the victim’s family and friends—with the body stuffed inside the trunk they use for a buffet table. As the killers turn the conversation to committing the “perfect murder,” their former teacher (Stewart) becomes increasingly suspicious that his students have turned his intellectual theories into brutal reality. Filmed in only nine different takes almost entirely on a single sound stage, the first color film from the Master of Suspense is a chilling look into the dark side of humanity.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Rope Unleashed

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

My Scenes

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)

Description: James Stewart and Doris Day star in the international thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much directed by Alfred Hitchcock. While vacationing in Morocco, Ben and Jo McKenna are suddenly immersed in a dangerous situation after a French spy dies in Ben’s arms. Discovering that their son has been kidnapped and taken to England, the McKennas are caught up in a nightmare of espionage, assassinations and terror. Soon, all of their lives hang in the balance as they draw closer to the truth that leads to a chilling climax in London’s famous Royal Albert Hall. Featuring the Academy Award® winning song “Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)” sung by Doris Day, this remake of his own 1934 film is an unforgettable classic from the Master of Suspense.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

The Making of The Man Who Knew Too Much

Saving The Man Who Knew Too Much

Production Photographs

Trailers

Theatrical Trailer

Re-Release Trailer

My Scenes

Torn Curtain (1966)

Description: Paul Newman and Julie Andrews star in Alfred Hitchcock’s Cold War espionage thriller Torn Curtain. World-famous scientist Michael Armstrong (Newman) and his fiancée/assistant, Sarah Sherman (Andrews), travel to Copenhagen for a physics conference. When Sarah mistakenly intercepts a message meant for Armstrong, she believes that he is secretly defecting to East Germany. As Armstrong goes undercover to learn top-secret information, the couple find themselves running for their lives from the enemy agents. Starring two of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, this politically charged classic is packed with all the intrigue, danger, romance and deceit that define the style of the Master of Suspense.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Torn Curtain Rising

Scenes Scored by Bernard Herrmann

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Topaz (1969)

Description: Considered one of the more experimental films from Alfred Hitchcock, Topaz is a riveting story of adventure and international intrigue. Responding to rumors of Russian missiles and a NATO spy called Topaz, an American CIA agent (John Forsythe) hires French operative Devereaux (Frederick Stafford) to investigate in Cuba. In Havana, Devereaux’s investigation becomes dangerous, leaving behind a wake of shaken governments, murder, betrayal and suicide. This lavish production from the Master of Suspense exposes one of the most explosive spy scandals ever filmed.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Alternate Endings

Topaz: An Appreciation by Film Historian and Critic Leonard Maltin

Storyboards: The Mendozas

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Frenzy (1972)

Description: Perfectly blending suspense and humor, Alfred Hitchcock’s Frenzy is a shocking tale of murder set in modern-day London. A serial criminal known as the “Necktie Murderer” has the police on red alert and the trail is leading to an innocent man who must now elude the law and prove his innocence by finding the real murderer. Starring Jon Finch, Alex McCowen and Barry Foster, the film marked Hitchcock’s return to his native England after nearly twenty years and demonstrates why he known as the Master of Suspense.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

The Story of Frenzy

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer