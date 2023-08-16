HomeBlu-ray DiscInterview with the Vampire - Season 1 Releasing on Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 Releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

0
Interview with the Vampire - Season 1 Blu-ray

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 is headed for release on Blu-ray & DVD on September 26, 2023.

The 2-disc edition has a total run time of 5 hours and 36 minutes and includes the special feature “2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Interview with a Vampire are presented in 1080p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 for the sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 on Blu-ray is priced $18.88 (List: $35.97) and on DVD $18.19 (List: $34.97) at Amazon.

Synopsis: In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac tells the story of his life to renown journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in 1910 New Orleans, Louis forms a vampire family with the vampire Lestat, complete with teen fledgling, Claudia.

Previous articleNielsen Tracking Shows Streaming TV Viewership Continues To Grow While Traditional Broadcast & Cable Declines

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Soundbar Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4k Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 Releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

0
Interview with the Vampire - Season 1 Blu-ray

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 is headed for release on Blu-ray & DVD on September 26, 2023.

The 2-disc edition has a total run time of 5 hours and 36 minutes and includes the special feature “2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Interview with a Vampire are presented in 1080p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 for the sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Interview with the Vampire – Season 1 on Blu-ray is priced $18.88 (List: $35.97) and on DVD $18.19 (List: $34.97) at Amazon.

Synopsis: In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac tells the story of his life to renown journalist Daniel Molloy. Beginning in 1910 New Orleans, Louis forms a vampire family with the vampire Lestat, complete with teen fledgling, Claudia.

Previous articleNielsen Tracking Shows Streaming TV Viewership Continues To Grow While Traditional Broadcast & Cable Declines

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved