Nielsen Tracking Shows Streaming TV Viewership Continues To Grow While Traditional Broadcast & Cable Declines

According to Nielsen’s monthly ranking of different types of TV viewing, streaming continues to grow while traditional broadcast and cable have dropped to 49.6%, the lowest since the company started tracking over two years ago.

That percentage is broken down into broadcast (20%) and cable (29.6%).

Streaming TV viewership was tracked at 38.7% and broken down into the most popular platforms. YouTube (not including YouTube TV) makes up 9.2% percent of total TV usage, while Netflix comprises 8.5%, Hulu 3.6%, and Prime Video 3.4%.

Other streamers including Disney+, Max, Tubi, Peacock, Paramount+ and others account for 2% or less of the total viewership.

Viewing physical media (4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD) along with playing video games (which can also be physical media) accounted for 11.6% of the total viewing.