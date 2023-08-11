Yellowjackets Season Two Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD

Yellowjackets Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The second season of Showtime’s original series Yellowjackets will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 10, 2023.

The second season consists of nine episodes that aired on Showtime from March 23 through May 28, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc, the episodes are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Yellowjackets Season Two on Blu-ray is priced $30.49 and on DVD $23.45 on Amazon.

Synopsis: The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?