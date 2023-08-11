HomeBlu-ray DiscYellowjackets Season Two Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Yellowjackets Season Two Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD

0
The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?

The second season of Showtime’s original series Yellowjackets will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 10, 2023.

The second season consists of nine episodes that aired on Showtime from March 23 through May 28, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc, the episodes are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Yellowjackets Season Two on Blu-ray is priced $30.49 and on DVD $23.45 on Amazon.

Synopsis: The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?

Previous article90s thriller ‘Kiss the Girls’ has been upgraded for release in 4k UHD

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Soundbar Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4k Blu-ray

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Yellowjackets Season Two Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD

0
The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?

The second season of Showtime’s original series Yellowjackets will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 10, 2023.

The second season consists of nine episodes that aired on Showtime from March 23 through May 28, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc, the episodes are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Yellowjackets Season Two on Blu-ray is priced $30.49 and on DVD $23.45 on Amazon.

Synopsis: The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe. Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?

Previous article90s thriller ‘Kiss the Girls’ has been upgraded for release in 4k UHD

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved