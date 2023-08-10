90s thriller ‘Kiss the Girls’ has been upgraded for release in 4k UHD

Kiss the Girls (1997) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

90s psychological thriller Kiss the Girls starring Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single-disc edition arrives Sept. 12, 2023, from Paramount Home Media Distribution and includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy at paramountmovies.com.

This is the first time Kiss the Girls has been made available in 4k UHD, joining other upcoming releases from Paramount including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), Hustle & Flow (2005), and Roman Holiday (1953).

Bonus features and disc specs coming soon.

Kiss the Girls on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $31.49) on Amazon.

Synopsis: From the Deep South to the California coast and back, the hunt is on in this provocative race-against-time suspenser based on the best-selling novel by James Patterson. Ashley Judd plays resourceful, strong-willed McTiernan. She’s the lone escapee from a madman’s hidden lair and is determined to rescue the fellow captives she left behind. Morgan Freeman is Alex Cross, a master at solving the unsolvable. But there’s more than his reputation at stake: This time one of the victims is his niece.

The screenplay for Kiss the Girls was written by David Klass based on James Patterson’s 1995 novel of the same name. The book series from Patterson centers on the detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross. The sequel to Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider (2001), and Alex Cross (2012) are also based on the novel series.