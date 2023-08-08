HomeDigital HDSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Now Available In Digital. Here's Where To Buy...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Now Available In Digital. Here’s Where To Buy + Bonus Material

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) Digital HD/UHD

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The film will be available to rent starting on September 5 along with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD physical media editions.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The film is priced $19.99 to purchase from most popular digital retailers including Amazon Prime (with Bonus X-Ray edition), Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu. Bonus material is offered with all sellers with the exception of Google Play. See prices and bonus material (which may vary) below.

Where To Buy

  • Amazon Prime Video Price: $19.99* (X-Ray Edition) Amazon
  • Apple TV Price: $19.99*
  • Google Play Price: $19.99
  • Microsoft Movies & TV Price: $19.99*
  • Vudu TV Price: $19.99*

*Includes bonus material

Bonus Features

  • Filmmaker Commentary
  • Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs
  • Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling
  • “I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny
  • Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions
  • Designing Spiders and Spots
  • Scratches, Score, and The Music of the Multiverse
  • Escape from Spider-Society
  • Across the Comics-Verse
  • Lyric Videos
  • Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie
  • Raising a Hero
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

Synopsis

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, (2018, Best Animated Feature Film), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

