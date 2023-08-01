Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Release Dates On 4k/Blu-ray/Digital Revealed

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023) Digital HD/UHD Buy/Rent on Amazon

Want to know the release dates for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on disc and digital? The film will first arrive in Digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on August 8th, followed by 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and DVD on September 5, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio. Subtitles are offered in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Several Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray disc editions are available including exclusives from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. See the various editions below.

Synopsis: Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, (2018, Best Animated Feature Film), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

