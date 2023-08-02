Overlord IV: Season 4 Releasing in this Limited Edition Blu-ray Set w/Art Book, Cards, & Poster

Overlord IV: Season 4 Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Buy on Amazon

Overlord IV: Season 4 is releasing in a Limited Edition Blu-ray boxed set on October 24, 2023. The 4-disc edition from Crunchyroll includes copies of all 13 episodes on both 1080p Blu-ray Disc and 480p DVD.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Overlord IV are presented in 1080p at 16:9 aspect ratio in native HD resolution. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD (English) and 2.0 (Japanese). Subtitles are offered in English.

“Pack-In” extras include 5 art cards, a fabric poster, and 40-page art book. The book features character profiles, artwork, director’s commentary, and cast interviews.

Bonus features are also included such as animated shorts, episode previews, web previews, promo videos, trailers, and textless opening and closing songs.

The boxed set of Overlord IV: Season 4 on Blu-ray/DVD is priced $79.99 (List: $94.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

Animated Shorts

Episode Previews

Web Previews

Promo Videos

Trailers

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song

Synopsis: Newly crowned Ains plans his utopia, but before he can reform the rival kingdoms, he’ll have to rule them. His terrifying nature makes allies hard to come by, but when the Dwarven Kingdom is threatened, Ains finally has a chance to prove his good intentions.