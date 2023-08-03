Home4k Blu-rayTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releasing on 4k Blu-ray including a...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releasing on 4k Blu-ray including a Limited Edition SteelBook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The 4k Blu-ray version will also be packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook version.

Release date and details to be determined.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $44.99 (4k SteelBook).

Synopsis:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 4k Blu-ray
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

