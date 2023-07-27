Kick-Ass 2 is getting released on 4k Blu-ray including a Limited Edition SteelBook

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release of Kick-Ass 2 (2013) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc combo edition (also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook) arrives on September 12 and includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and Digital Code.

On 4k Blu-ray, Kick-Ass 2 is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in DTS:X immersive audio with subtitles for the main feature offered in multiple languages including English SDH, Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

Bonus features are included on the 1080p such as extended scenes, several ‘The Making of Kick-Ass 2″ featurettes, audio commentary, and more. (See details below.)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code is priced $29.99 at Amazon.

Bonus Features



Audio Commentary with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz and Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

Alternate Opening with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

Big Daddy Returns: The Unshot Scene

Big Daddy Returns: The Unshot Scene with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Upping the Game

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: An Ass-Kicking Cast

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Going Ballistic: Weapons & Stunts

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Creating a Badass World

The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Street Rules: Showdown at the Evil Lair

Hit Girl Attacks: Creating the Van Sequence

The B**** is Back: Chloë Grace Moretz is Hit Girl

Mother Russia Mayhem

Making the Cut: Adventures in Post-Production

The Saga Continues…Kick-Ass in the Comics

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook $29.99 at Best Buy

Description: Self-made superhero Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and sweet-faced, foul-mouthed assassin Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) try to return to life as “normal” teenagers, but soon they are faced with their deadliest challenge yet. To seek revenge for his father’s death, Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) has re-invented himself as the leader of an evil league of super-villains. To defeat their new nemesis, Kick-Ass and Hit Girl must team up with a new wave of masked crusaders, led by the badass Colonel Stars and Stripes (Jim Carrey), in this battle of real-life villains and heroes.