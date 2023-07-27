Kick-Ass 2 is getting released on 4k Blu-ray including a Limited Edition SteelBook

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release of Kick-Ass 2 (2013) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc combo edition (also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook) arrives on September 12 and includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and Digital Code.
On 4k Blu-ray, Kick-Ass 2 is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in DTS:X immersive audio with subtitles for the main feature offered in multiple languages including English SDH, Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.
Bonus features are included on the 1080p such as extended scenes, several ‘The Making of Kick-Ass 2″ featurettes, audio commentary, and more. (See details below.)
Kick-Ass 2 (2013) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code is priced $29.99 at Amazon.
Bonus Features
- Audio Commentary with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz and Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow
- Alternate Opening with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow
- Big Daddy Returns: The Unshot Scene
- Big Daddy Returns: The Unshot Scene with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow
- Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary by Writer/Director Jeff Wadlow
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Upping the Game
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: An Ass-Kicking Cast
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Going Ballistic: Weapons & Stunts
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Creating a Badass World
- The Making of Kick-Ass 2: Street Rules: Showdown at the Evil Lair
- Hit Girl Attacks: Creating the Van Sequence
- The B**** is Back: Chloë Grace Moretz is Hit Girl
- Mother Russia Mayhem
- Making the Cut: Adventures in Post-Production
- The Saga Continues…Kick-Ass in the Comics
Description: Self-made superhero Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and sweet-faced, foul-mouthed assassin Hit Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) try to return to life as “normal” teenagers, but soon they are faced with their deadliest challenge yet. To seek revenge for his father’s death, Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) has re-invented himself as the leader of an evil league of super-villains. To defeat their new nemesis, Kick-Ass and Hit Girl must team up with a new wave of masked crusaders, led by the badass Colonel Stars and Stripes (Jim Carrey), in this battle of real-life villains and heroes.