Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) has been remastered in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR & Dolby Atmos audio. The 2-disc edition with Digital Code from Paramount Home Media arrives July 25, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is offered via Dolby Vision and HDR10. The new audio remix features Dolby Atmos & Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus materials on the 1080p Blu-ray include Digital Reality, In Your Face! The Turtles in 3D, It Ain’t Easy Being Green, Evolutionary Mash-Up, Turtle Rock, Extended Ending, “Shell Shocked” Music Video, and Making of “Shell Shocked.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code is priced $19.96 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Synopsis: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are bigger and better than ever in this blockbuster hit loaded with nonstop action and laughs! When New York City is in trouble, it’s up to these four ninja-fighting, pizza-loving brothers to save it. Aided by determined reporter April O’Neil (Megan Fox) and their wise master Splinter, these unlikely heroes must face their ultimate nemesis – the evil Shredder.