Les Misérables (1998) is now available on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos audio

Les Misérables (1998) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Les Misérables (1998) starring Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe has been upgraded to 4k for the first time and is now available on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k disc (released July 18, 2023) also features an upgraded Dolby Atmos soundtrack for a more immersive audio experience.

On 4k Blu-ray, Les Misérables is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range.

The 2-disc combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and Digital Code to redeem a copy (in 4k where available).

Les Misérables on 4k Blu-ray is priced $19.99 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

Les Miserables: A Revolutionary Approach: The Stars of Les Misérables

Les Miserables: A Revolutionary Approach: The West End Connection

Les Miserables: A Revolutionary Approach: Les Misérables on Location

Les Miserables: A Revolutionary Approach: Creating the Perfect Paris

Les Miserables: A Revolutionary Approach: Battle at the Barricade

Les Miserables: A Revolutionary Approach: Les Misérables Singing Live

The Original Masterwork: Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables

Feature Commentary with Director Tom Hooper

Synopsis: Hugh Jackman and Academy Award® winners Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway star in this critically-acclaimed adaptation of the epic musical phenomenon. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells the story of ex-prisoner Jean Valjean (Jackman), hunted for decades by the ruthless policeman Javert (Crowe), after he breaks parole. When Valjean agrees to care for factory worker Fantine’s (Hathaway) young daughter, Cosette, their lives change forever. This enthralling story is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit and “an unforgettable experience” (Richard Roeper, RichardRoeper.com).