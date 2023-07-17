East of Eden (1955) Restored & Remastered For Release On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

East of Eden (1955) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’ historical drama East of Eden (1955) starring James Dean has been restored and remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The single-disc edition celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios this year arrives July 18 August 1, 2023 and includes a Digital Code that can be redeemed through Movies Anywhere partners (in 4k where available).

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc East of Eden is presented in 2160p at 2.55:1 aspect ratio with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Parisian French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include audio commentary by Richard Schickel.

East of Eden (1955) was named one of the 400 best American films of all time by the American Film Institute. In 2016, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

East of Eden (1955) 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $29.99 (List: $33.99) at Amazon.