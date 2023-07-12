Home4kTake 20% Off This 75" Sony X85K Series 4k Dolby Vision TV...
Take 20% Off This 75″ Sony X85K Series 4k Dolby Vision TV During Prime Day

Sony 75" 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series

Prime Day reveals all kinds of deals across many products and categories. But here we focus on home entertainment and the best home theater equipment, disc and digital media, and streaming/cable services. But, it all starts with a great TV or projector! Here is a great Prime Day deal that might be a perfect upgrade to your new or existing home theater system.

Amazon has taken 20% off the 75″ Sony X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV (Model No. KD75X85K) during Prime Day. The TV has a list price of $1,499 but is on sale for $1,198 with free shipping. The 2022 model features support for Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native refresh rate, Google TV with Google Assistant, and 4K HDR with Processor X1 technology. 

Amazon also sells the X85K Series in 43″, 50″, 55″, 65″, and 85″ class sizes, most of which are discounted.

