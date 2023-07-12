Take 25% Off This Samsung QLED TV With HDR10+ & Dolby Atmos On Prime Day

Samsung 55″ QLED 4K Q80C Series Quantum HDR10/HDR+ & Dolby Atmos Buy on Amazon

Prime Day on Amazon brings a slew of deals across all products and industries. But here we focus on home entertainment and the best way to view movies and TV shows. It all starts with a great TV or projector. So, here is one offer that might be a perfect upgrade to your home theater system.

The 55″ Samsung QLED 4K Q80C Series Quantum Smart TV (model no. QN55Q80C) is only $899.99 during Prime Day on Amazon. That’s a 25% discount off this list price of $1,197.99 for this new 2023 model. The TV supports HDR10 and HDR+ High Dynamic Range Formats, Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, Direct Full Array, Q-Symphony 3.0, Gaming Hub, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in.

The QLED 4K Q80C Series is also available in 50″, 65″, 75″, 85″, and 98″ screen sizes. The 85″ class QLED Q80C Series Smart TV offers the second-best deal with 24% off of the list price during Prime Day.