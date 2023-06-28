Ronin starring Robert De Niro is now available in 4k Ultra HD

Ronin (1998) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

John Frankenheimer’s action/thriller Ronin (1998) starring Robert De Niro is now available in 4k Ultra HD for the first time. The film has been packaged in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/1080p Blu-ray edition from Kino Lorber.

On 4k Blu-ray, Ronin is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision (remastered from the original 35mm negatives) with 5.1 surround & lossless and 2.0 stereo audio on a Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc. The Blu-ray presents the newly remastered version in 1080p with 5.1 surround & lossless and 2.0 stereo audio on a Dual-Layered BD50.

Special Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director John Frankenheimer

• CLOSE-UP: Interview with Cinematographer Robert Fraisse

• IN THE RONIN CUTTING ROOM with Editor Tony Gibbs

• AN ACTOR’S PROCESS with Natascha McElhone

• COMPOSING THE RONIN SCORE with Elia Cmiral

• THE DRIVING OF RONIN with Stunt-Car Coordinator Jean-Claude Lagniez

• THROUGH THE LENS with Cinematographer Robert Fraisse

• THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL INTERVIEWS with Robert De Niro, Natascha McElhone and Jean Reno

• RONIN – FILMING IN THE FAST LANE: Featurette

• Alternate Ending

• Theatrical Trailer

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Price

Ronin (1998) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is list priced $39.95. Amazon | Best Buy

Description