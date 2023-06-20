Enter the Dragon Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Collectible Set Up For Pre-Order (Limited to 3,000 copies)

Enter the Dragon 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Ultimate Collector’s Limited Edition (3,000 copies worldwide) Buy on Amazon

Enter the Dragon (1973) packaged in a collectible 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is now up for pre-order on Amazon in the US. The edition is limited to only 3,000 copies worldwide, and it only took a few days for the edition to be “unavailable” and “out of stock” on the Amazon UK website.

The edition arrives on August 8th simultaneously with a single-disc 4k Blu-ray edition, each celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios and the 50th Anniversary of Enter the Dragon this year. The 4k Disc includes both the Theatrical and Extended Versions of the films.

The Limited Edition features an In-Pack Rigid Slipcase Steelbook with Full Gloss Finish, Numbered Sticker of Authenticity, A3 Theatrical Poster Reproductions, Double-Sided Lenticular 3x Archival Art Cards, Double-Sided 3x Production Notes, Double-Sided 3x BTS Cards, and Double-Sided On-Disc.

Special Features

Introduction by Linda Lee Caldwell

Commentary by Paul Heller

3 Documentaries: Blood and Steel: The Making of Enter the Dragon, The Curse of the Dragon, and Bruce Lee: In His Own Words

No Way As Way The Return to Han’s Island

Wing Chun: The Art That Introduced Kung Fu to Bruce Lee

Linda Lee Caldwell Interview

Gallery

Vintage Featurette: Location: Hong Kong with Enter the Dragon

Backyard Workout with Bruce And More!

In 4k, Enter the Dragon is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The soundtrack has been upgraded to object-based Dolby Atmos, allowing overhead audio effects for a more immersive surround sound experience. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Limited Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Enter the Dragon in SteelBook packaging with posters, lenticular art cards, and two discs is priced $93.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: Bruce Lee’s final film, Enter the Dragon, stands the test of time as the most beloved martial-arts epic in film history. To avenge the death of his sister, Lee infiltrates the island fortress of criminal warlord Han and enters his brutal tournament. The result is a breath-taking visual feast of competitions fusing karate, judo, taekwondo, tai chi, and hapkido, staged by Lee Himself.