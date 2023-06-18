Deal Alert: Batman 4-Film UHD/BD Collection (1989 – 1997) only $49.99

Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Batman 4-Film UHD/BD Collection (1989 - 1997) only $49.99
Batman 4-Film UHD/BD Collection (1989 - 1997)
Here’s a great deal on DC’s Batman 4-Film UHD/BD Collection packaging films from 1989 to 1997 on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Right now on Amazon, the collection is priced at only $49.99, amounting to a 44-percent discount off the list price of $90.

The 8-disc collection includes Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997). Bonus features pack hours of content including must-see profiles, documentaries, making-of featurettes, director commentaries by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, trailers, and music videos.

