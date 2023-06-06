Home4k Blu-rayThe Big Lebowski celebrates 25 years with a 4k Blu-ray Universal Essentials...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

The Big Lebowski celebrates 25 years with a 4k Blu-ray Universal Essentials Collection

By HD Report
0
The Big Lebowski "Universal Essentials Collection"
The Big Lebowski (1998) “Universal Essentials Collection” Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Big Lebowski with this “Universal Essentials Collection” arriving August 1st, 2023.

The 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray disc, 1080p Blu-ray disc, and Digital Copy, along with collectible movie memorabilia.

Bonus materials include a Certificate of Authenticity, a Collectible Booklet, a Film Cell Replica, and 4 Art Cards. The slipcase houses a plastic disc case with reversible sleeve.

The Big Lebowski “Universal Essentials Collection” 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $34.99 US on Amazon.

The Big Lebowski (1998) “Universal Essentials Collection” Buy on Amazon
Previous articleFast X Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Now on Paramount+

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved