The Big Lebowski celebrates 25 years with a 4k Blu-ray Universal Essentials Collection

The Big Lebowski (1998) "Universal Essentials Collection"

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of The Big Lebowski with this “Universal Essentials Collection” arriving August 1st, 2023.

The 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray disc, 1080p Blu-ray disc, and Digital Copy, along with collectible movie memorabilia.

Bonus materials include a Certificate of Authenticity, a Collectible Booklet, a Film Cell Replica, and 4 Art Cards. The slipcase houses a plastic disc case with reversible sleeve.

The Big Lebowski “Universal Essentials Collection” 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition is priced $34.99 US on Amazon.