The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc Release Date Now Pending. Digital 4k UHD Available.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie no longer has a release date on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The Universal Pictures movie had been previously dated for June 6, 2023 (that’s this coming Tuesday) but is now listed for release on December 31 on Amazon (which is pretty much Amazon saying “We don’t have a release date.”).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release in several 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions including retailer exclusives from Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The pre-orders are readily available on all those websites (although at this time the Target Lenticular and Walmart Gift Sets are both sold out). But, shipping dates vary according to the seller. Target still says the shipping date is June 6, while Amazon and Walmart indicate December and November release dates, respectively. Best Buy does not provide a shipping date.

Note: Target’s website still says “Coming June 6, 2023.”

Can’t wait any longer to get this movie at home? The digital version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is readily available to purchase or rent including in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. (Price: $24.99 on Amazon)

We’ll keep you posted with any updates on confirmed release dates.