The Super Mario Bros. Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital + Best Buy, Target & Walmart Exclusives

Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters on April 5, 2023, and will release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. Release dates are still to be determined, but pre-orders are available for all formats.
Disc specs and bonus materials are also TBD.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available on disc in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, as well as 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition that includes a DVD and Digital Copy. A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is available to order from Best Buy. And, exclusive Blu-ray editions are available from Target and Walmart (see below).
Digital
4k Blu-ray
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray standard combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Artwork, disc specs, & bonus materials TBD. The edition is priced $24.96 on Amazon.
Blu-ray
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray standard combo edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. Artwork, disc specs, & bonus materials TBD. The edition is priced $24.96 on Amazon.
Best Buy
Best Buy has their traditional exclusive Steelbook version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie labeled the “Power Up Edition” with unique artwork packaging a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The SteelBook is priced $36.99.
Target Exclusive
Target is selling a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in exclusive 3D Lenticular packaging. The edition is priced $26.99.
Walmart Blu-ray
Walmart has packaged The Super Mario Bros. Movie in an Exclusive Limited Edition Gift Set with a collectible tin star. The combo edition is priced $32.96 and includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code.