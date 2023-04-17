Home4k Blu-rayThe Super Mario Bros. Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital +...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital + Best Buy, Target & Walmart Exclusives

By HD Report
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters on April 5, 2023, and will release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. Release dates are still to be determined, but pre-orders are available for all formats.

Disc specs and bonus materials are also TBD.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available on disc in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, as well as 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition that includes a DVD and Digital Copy. A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is available to order from Best Buy. And, exclusive Blu-ray editions are available from Target and Walmart (see below).

Digital

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Digital 4k UHD Order on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray standard combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Artwork, disc specs, & bonus materials TBD. The edition is priced $24.96 on Amazon.

Blu-ray

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray standard combo edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. Artwork, disc specs, & bonus materials TBD. The edition is priced $24.96 on Amazon.

Best Buy

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Best Buy has their traditional exclusive Steelbook version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie labeled the “Power Up Edition” with unique artwork packaging a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The SteelBook is priced $36.99.

Target Exclusive

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray 3D Lenticular Target Exclusive
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray 3D Lenticular Buy at Target

Target is selling a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in exclusive 3D Lenticular packaging. The edition is priced $26.99.

Walmart Blu-ray

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Walmart Limited Edition Gift Set
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Walmart Limited Edition Gift Set Buy at Walmart

Walmart has packaged The Super Mario Bros. Movie in an Exclusive Limited Edition Gift Set with a collectible tin star. The combo edition is priced $32.96 and includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code.

