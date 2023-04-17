The Super Mario Bros. Movie Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital + Best Buy, Target & Walmart Exclusives

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Power Up Edition Purchase at Best Buy

Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered in theaters on April 5, 2023, and will release in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. Release dates are still to be determined, but pre-orders are available for all formats.

Disc specs and bonus materials are also TBD.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available on disc in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition with Blu-ray and Digital Copy, as well as 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition that includes a DVD and Digital Copy. A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is available to order from Best Buy. And, exclusive Blu-ray editions are available from Target and Walmart (see below).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Digital 4k UHD Order on Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray standard combo edition from Universal includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Artwork, disc specs, & bonus materials TBD. The edition is priced $24.96 on Amazon.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray standard combo edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. Artwork, disc specs, & bonus materials TBD. The edition is priced $24.96 on Amazon.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Power Up Edition Purchase at Best Buy

Best Buy has their traditional exclusive Steelbook version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie labeled the “Power Up Edition” with unique artwork packaging a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The SteelBook is priced $36.99.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray 3D Lenticular Buy at Target

Target is selling a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in exclusive 3D Lenticular packaging. The edition is priced $26.99.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Walmart Limited Edition Gift Set Buy at Walmart

Walmart has packaged The Super Mario Bros. Movie in an Exclusive Limited Edition Gift Set with a collectible tin star. The combo edition is priced $32.96 and includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code.