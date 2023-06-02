Sony Pictures’ 65 is now $9.99 in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Sony Pictures’ 65 starring Adam Driver released back in April as a “home premiere” in digital formats including 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos surround sound. At the time, the movie was priced $24.99.

Now, the cost to purchase 65 in digital format is only $9.99 from all Movies Anywhere partners that include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

65 is also available in disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, having been released to disc formats on May 30, 2023.

Description: After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. From the writers of A Quiet Place comes 65, a sci-fi thriller produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.